North Shropshire man caught with indecent images of children told 'all options open' for sentencing
A man has been warned 'all options are open' for his sentencing after he was caught with indecent images of children.
Lee Broders, 55, from Broughall near Whitchurch, appeared before Shrewsbury Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to six offences.
Broders admitted charges of making indecent images of children in categories A, B, and C, distribution of an indecent photo of a child, possession of extreme pornographic images, and possession of a prohibited image of a child.