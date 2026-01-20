Gareth Jones, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 18 weeks behind bars at Telford Magistrates Court on Saturday (January 17) after pleading guilty to five counts of theft from stores, and four breaches of his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

The 39-year-old was arrested last Thursday, January 15 in connection with thefts that happened between December 22 last year and January 14 this year.

In total Jones stole £1,156 worth of alcohol from shops, which also meant he breached his five-year CBO that was given to him in October 2025.

Sergeant Rich Jones, from Telford's town centre policing team, said: “We are committed to arresting and putting repeat shoplifters before the courts. We are pleased with the sentence given to Jones which will prevent further offences and protect our local businesses.

“Shoplifting doesn’t just cause financial loss, it also affects staff who are left to manage the fallout of these incidents. My team will keep working closely with retailers to provide crime prevention support, and ensure those responsible are held to account.”