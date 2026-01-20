Llandrindod Wells woman denies drink driving on a Rhayader road

A Llandrindod Wells woman has denied drink driving at Rhayader.

Lorna Hopkins appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 59 year-old of Castell Pica, Doldowlod denied driving white Mini Cooper on the A470 at Rhayader on October 10 2025 while over the drink drive limit.

The court was told she had 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than two and a half times over the drink drive limit of 35 microgrammes.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a case management hearing at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court infront of a district judge on February 11 2026

Hopkins remains on unconditional bail until that date.