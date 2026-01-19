Jailed: Telford van driver who tried to run over man who cost him his council job in 'revenge attack'

Ian Goulding had previously denied driving his red Ford Transit dangerously on Milners Lane in Telford on June 22, 2020.

But the 61-year-old of Lord Murray Drive in Telford was convicted by a jury last year.

The jury had been told that Goulding used to work as a minibus driver for the council until he lost his job in January of 2020.

The court heard that Goulding had been driving a bus full of special needs children when he began speeding and undertook a car - the owner of which complained to the council about the standard of Goulding's driving and he was sacked.

However, in June, Goulding took his van out and went looking for the man who had informed the council about him, waiting in a pub car park for him.