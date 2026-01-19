More damage to Builth Wells public toilets over the festive period has cost £500

Town clerk Louise Hammond said she had to call out a contractor twice over the Christmas holidays to clear the drains at the Groe toilets.

She said someone had forced a vodka bottle and a can into the drains causing a blockage and it had cost the council £500 for the work.

The toilets were repeatedly vandalised last year including twice within a month around September leaving only two ladies toilets available for a while.

That time the toilets were attacked overnight when wet toilet paper was thrown all over every surface, two toilets were completely blocked, one toilet roll holder was damaged and one push button was pulled out of its socket.

The damage followed a previous incident during the Royal Welsh Show.

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond and the town council have previously said there needs to be a serious discussion about the toilets which are costing over £50,000 a year.

This week Mrs Hammond told members: “It has not been quite as bad as it has been at the public toilets lately but there is still damage being caused and we are having to pay money out to fix it.”

Members noted the report.

Meanwhile, honesty boxes at the Groe toilets and showers raised £681 during December, the town clerk said.