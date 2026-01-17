Police are appealing for witnesses after the victim, a man in his 40s, was attacked by another motorist along the B5062 near Crugtone Way, Crudgington.

The incident happened at around 5.50pm yesterday (Friday, January 16).

Police have said that as the victim pulled over he was approached by another man, who had been driving a dark coloured van.

The suspect opened the victim’s car door where he used a bladed article, causing minor injuries. The victim was later taken to hospital for further treatment.

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller said: “We understand an incident of this nature can cause alarm, but I would like to reassure the public that our initial enquiries show this was likely a targeted attack.

“Officers are working hard to identify the suspect, who is described as a black man around 6ft tall, and wearing dark clothes at the time of the attack.

“We would also like to hear off anyone who may have witnessed the assault or may have dashcam footage that captures the incident or the van described.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by emailing TelfordCID@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 362i of January 16, 2026.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org