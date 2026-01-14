Man, 30, faces custodial sentence after being found with cocaine in Telford

Dreece Bateman of Meadow Close in Telford was charged with being in possession of a quantity of cocaine following an incident in Donnington on Sunday, October 26.

On Tuesday, appearing on video-link before Judge Deni Mathews at Shrewsbury Crown Court, Bateman pleaded guilty to the single charge.

Defending Bateman, Mr Paul Smith told the court that the 30-year-old was on license at the time of the offence and has since been remanded in to custody. He added that Bateman acknowledges that a custodial sentence was likely.

Judge Mathewsadjourned the case for sentencing, which is set to take place on Friday (January 16).