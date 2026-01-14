Shropshire Star
Man, 30, faces custodial sentence after being found with cocaine in Telford

A Telford man, aged 30, is facing a custodial sentence after admitting being in possession of cocaine following an incident in Wellington last year.

By Richard Williams
Dreece Bateman of Meadow Close in Telford was charged with being in possession of a quantity of cocaine following an incident in Donnington on Sunday, October 26.

On Tuesday, appearing on video-link before Judge Deni Mathews at Shrewsbury Crown Court, Bateman pleaded guilty to the single charge.

Defending Bateman, Mr Paul Smith told the court that the 30-year-old was on license at the time of the offence and has since been remanded in to custody. He added that Bateman acknowledges that a custodial sentence was likely.

Judge Mathewsadjourned the case for sentencing, which is set to take place on Friday (January 16).