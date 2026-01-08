Ronnie Bevan, aged 18, who was jailed for 13 years for his part in the murder of Peter Cairns in Telford in 2021, was caught with an iPhone and a Zanco phone in his cell at Stoke Heath young offenders institute, near Market Drayton.

The phones were discovered hidden on September 6 last year.

This week he had another 12 months added onto his sentence after pleading guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to possession of an item in prison without authority.

Detective Constable Joanne Heyes, who is a prison crime investigator with West Mercia Police, said: “I am pleased with the sentence given to Bevan as it sends a strong message that if anyone serving time in prison is found with a mobile phone we will take action and they will be brought to justice. And it could mean more time is added on to their sentences.”

On June 11, 2021 Peter Cairns, who was 26, was stabbed with a kitchen knife on Rough Park Way while he was fixing his moped with a friend.

Bevan, who was 15 at the time, was on his way to a pre-arranged fight in the Woodside area of Telford when they came across Peter and his friend.

Following a nine-week trial at Stafford Crown Court in February 2022 Bevan was found guilty of murder. He was later sentenced in July 2022.

Archie Prestridge, who was 16 at the time of the murder, was also found guilty of murder during the trial and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Leo Pickford, who was also 16 at the time, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 11 years.