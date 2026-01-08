Former Shropshire physics teacher banned from profession for life after indecently assaulting a pupil while on a school trip

Kevin Davies worked as a physics teacher at the college from September 2015 to October 31, 2020.

A professional conduct panel of the Teaching Regulation Agency that convened last month heard how the 60-year-old was convicted at Nottingham Crown Court on March 31, 2022 of two counts of indecent assault on a female under 16 years old.

Davies did not attend the hearing or have representation. The panel was told the conviction related to an offence committed more than 20 years ago at a school in Leicestershire.

The court had heard that the physics teacher had indecently assaulted the girl while on a school trip.