Man charged with dangerous driving after damage to Ironbridge cafe

West Mercia Police said that Anthony Barret, 49, of High Street, Ironbridge, is due to appear at court today - Tuesday, December 30.

Police said Barret has been charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, fail to provide a specimen, driving with no insurance, and criminal damage to a building.

The charges relate to an incident where the former Eighty-Six'd cafe premises on Waterloo Street, Ironbridge, was damaged in the early hours of Monday (December 29).

Police said Barret has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today.