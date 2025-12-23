Filled with essential items such as toiletries, non-perishable snacks, and emergency supplies, the bags are designed to offer immediate, practical help to individuals and families in crisis.

The scheme supports the Police and Crime Commissioner’s wider commitment to improving support for victims and will be delivered in partnership with both Dyfed-Powys Police and Dal i Godi, the commissioned Independent Domestic Violence Adviser (IDVA) service. The service provides expert help to those at high risk of harm, offering safety planning and support through the criminal justice process.

Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said:“This is an incredible initiative that I’m proud to support. It provides meaningful help to those experiencing trauma and reflects our ongoing work to put victims first.

“Within just a few days of the bags being distributed to the to the Dal I Godi service, one was given to a victim fleeing a domestic abuse situation, along with a children’s pack to support their young family. That shows just how essential this support can be and how quickly it can make a difference.”

DCI Llyr Williams, Detective Chief Inspector- Vulnerability Hub, Dyfed Powys Police said: “These emergency bags offer a lifeline to people at the most critical moments of their lives.



“The contents of these bags can provide immediate comfort, dignity and practical support to those who need it most. They are designed for people facing crisis situations, often leaving home with little or nothing and offer a small but significant step towards safety and recovery.

“We are proud to work with partners across the Dyfed-Powys area to ensure this vital support reaches those in need, when they need it.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, please consider reporting it. If you are in danger or need support right away, please call 999.You can report domestic abuse through the online crime reporting service here: Report domestic abuse | Dyfed-Powys Police.

Support is also available via the below support services:

📍 Victim Support Dyfed-Powys

Free, independent support for anyone affected by crime in the Dyfed-Powys area, whether or not it has been reported to the police.

📞 0300 123 2996

🔗 Victim Support Dyfed-Powys

📍 Dal i Godi (IDVA Service)

Specialist support for victims of domestic abuse at high risk, offering safety planning, emotional support, and advocacy with agencies such as police and courts.

📞 01267 221194

🔗 Dal i Godi

📍 Live Fear Free Helpline

24/7 support for anyone experiencing domestic abuse or sexual violence.

📞 0808 80 10 800 | 📱 Text 07860 077333

📧 info@livefearfreehelpline.wales