Appeal for witnesses following hate crime on train between Telford and Wolverhampton

British Transport Police have launched the appeal following the incident on November 25, which saw a man make aggressive and threatening comments towards another passenger relating to their disability.

The force said the man had then made two attempts to grab or assault the victim, with a staff member and a passenger intervening on both occasions, and has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Officers investigating a hate crime on a train to Telford Central are today appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"Just before 6pm on Tuesday, November 25, on board a train from Wolverhampton to Telford Central, a man made aggressive and threatening comments towards another passenger relating to their disability.

"The man then attempted on two occasions to grab or assault the victim, being stopped first by a member of staff and then again by another passenger.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed or overheard the incident to come forward to help their investigation.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 735 of 25 November.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."