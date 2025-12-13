'Easily led' car thief caught in stolen Peugeot in Market Drayton is spared jail
A car thief and burglar who was caught in a stolen Peugeot after stealing it following a burglary at a woman’s house has been spared jail.
Dylan Tipton of Leasowes Close, Church Stretton had admitted three charges of theft from a motor vehicle, one charge of stealing a car, and one count of burgling a house at a previous hearing when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday.
Mr Simon Rippon, prosecuting, said the 20-year-old’s crime spree began on July 27 last year, when he was spotted at an address in Sutton Road, Market Drayton by a householder.
Mr Rippon said that Tipton, who was with an unknown man at the time, had told the householder he was “looking for a vape” and appeared to move off.