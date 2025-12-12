West Mercia Special Constables to be offered council tax discount to encourage more to sign up

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion is working with councils across the region to recognise the contribution Special Constables provide to the communities of West Mercia.

Special Constables are volunteers who give up their time for a minimum of 16 hours a month. There are currently 70 ‘Specials’ serving with the force.

In a ground-breaking scheme, the PCC is working with local authorities in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Worcestershire and Herefordshire with a view to giving those Special Constables who volunteer more than 200 hours of their free time the opportunity to claim 25 per cent off their council tax bill.

With police officer numbers at a record level of 2,518, Special Constables bolster these ranks enabling the force to deliver even greater community-focused policing.

PCC John Campion said: “Delivering on my commitment to tackling crime and putting the voice of the community at the heart of policing, I’m keen to see more Special Constables join our ranks.

“Specials work across a variety of policing teams and play a vital role in keeping the hard-working people who live in West Mercia safe, and I know the communities across our three counties share my view about the positive impact they have in their local areas.

“As Commissioner I’m immensely proud of the work they do as part of our West Mercia Police family and that work should be recognised.”

Chief Constable Richard Cooper said: “We're incredibly grateful for the time our Special Constables volunteer to policing. They provide a crucial link between the force and our local communities with the support provided by Specials playing a pivotal role in helping keep people across our three counties even safer.”

To find out more about the contribution Specials make in West Mercia, and how to join their ranks, visit the Specials page on the West Mercia Police website.