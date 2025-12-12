Daniel-Gheorehita Notea, 29, of East Avenue, Donnington, Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court where he was warned he faces prison for any further breach.

Notea was convicted of one charge of meeting a female child following sexual grooming on September 9.

He was given a 14-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. The order includes a requirement to complete unpaid work and rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Notea admitted breaching the order by failing to attend appointments with the probation service on October 14 and 23, and failing to provide a reasonable excuse.