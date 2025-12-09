The shocking moment a West Midlands chocolate thief smashes through shop window with shovel to steal confectionery

Shocking footage shows the moment a prolific thief smashed his way into a shop and walked off with a stash of chocolate bars.

Over eight days, Timothy Little, aged 44, stole items from the same store eight times.

On July 5, Little broke into a store on Hungary Hill, Stourbridge after kicking and breaking the glass front door with a shovel.

Store CCTV

He then climbed through the broken door and stole a quantity of chocolate from the shelves.

On July 6, Little then began his targeted spree against a store on Belmont Road, Lye.

He again stole a number of chocolate products but was confronted by a member of staff. Little held a small knife towards the staff member and shouted "move".

CCTV helped police identify Little as the suspect.