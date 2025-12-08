Aivaras Stankevicius, aged 26, was in bed when officers executed a warrant at a house in Sunnymead, Sutton Hill, Telford and discovered 129 cannabis plants.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Stankevicius, who is Lithuanian, flew to the UK legally to look for work, initially landing in Liverpool and spending some time in Merseyside.

However, he found himself in Telford looking after the grow, and was busted on June 24 this year.

Officers entered the property at around 9.15am and discovered Stankevicius asleep in a bed in the kitchen.