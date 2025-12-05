This is the face of Andrew McNab, aged 40, who tried to run from police after they took him to hospital following his “erratic” behaviour.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard earlier this week how McNab damaged a car in Stafford Street, St Georges, Telford, before going around making threats and shouting: “Where’s Wally? Where’s Wally? Where’s f***ing Wally?”

Officers arrested McNab and took him into custody at Malinsgate police station in Telford, before later taking him to Princess Royal Hospital, due to complaints that he got hurt when he came into contact with the car.

An officer took McNab to the toilet at the hospital, before walking him back to the police van, but instead of getting inside, McNab “violently” opened the door and made a run for it.

Andrew McNab. Picture: West Mercia Police

A policeman tried to grab him from behind but fell and hit his head on the concrete. His wound had to be glued twice and the ordeal left his daughter upset.

The officer, who was early in his policing career, was also left questioning whether he showed McNab, who has 74 convictions for 174 offences, “too much compassion”.

McNab, of no fixed abode, was handed a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, as well as a five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO), following the incident on October 2 this year.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage, escaping from lawful custody and breach of a suspended sentence order.

'Nasty and unprovoked'

Sergeant Richard Jones said: “This was a nasty and unprovoked attack on one of our officers, who was simply doing their job. He also caused alarm and distress to members of the public.

“I am pleased McNab has been given a CBO by the judge, which means he cannot enter certain areas within Telford, and if he does breach the order, it could mean he faces a further custodial sentence."

McNab’s CBO bans him from going to Telford town centre, unless for pre-arranged appointments with support services, as well as Sainsbury’s in Holyhead Road, Ketley and Co-op in Stafford Street, St Georges.

A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals. The powers to issue a CBO are contained in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, where behaviour has been found to have caused alarm, distress or harassment.

Anyone who sees McNab in breach of his CBO or committing an offence should report it to police immediately.