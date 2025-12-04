‘Animals are starving behind closed doors’: RSPCA warning as pet neglect on the rise in Shropshire

New figures from the animal welfare charity show that up to the end of October, its emergency line received 73,294 reports of neglect in England and Wales - a 30 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

In Shropshire, the charity has received 533 reports about neglected animals in the first 10 months of this year - a 17 per cent rise compared to 456 in the same period last year.

In 2024 in total, there were 542 reports about neglected animals in Shropshire made to the RSPCA.

The RSPCA found Floss living in filthy conditions, dangerously thin, frightened and covered in fleas

The nationwide surge has led the charity to launch an urgent appeal, The Big Give Back to Animals, which is calling on animal lovers to help raise vital funds to help the charity’s rescuers cope with rising demand for help.

RSPCA superintendent Simon Osborne said: “Animals are facing shocking levels of neglect right now - they are often starving behind closed doors and being left without the treatment they urgently need. The truth is, times are desperately tough – and innocent animals are tragically the ones paying the ultimate price.

“The heartbreaking surge in neglect reports has already shattered our records, and we fear for what is to come over the winter months.

“These are not just statistics; behind the staggering numbers are individual animals, all who desperately need and deserve our help to survive.

"It’s unbearable to see the pain in their eyes but that’s the reality facing so many animals and our rescuers fighting to save their lives.”

Another RSPCA rescue, Boris, was found with a wounded and infected eye and nose which had been left untreated

The new neglect data follows statistics released by the charity last month which showed reports of abandoned animals have also sky-rocketed this year - with incidents raised with the RSPCA rising by more than 23 percent in the first 10 months of the year, with 24,270 incidents up to the end of October.

Simon added: “Our emergency teams are under real pressure - but we'll keep being there for animals experiencing the worst cruelty and neglect.

"That’s why The Big Give Back to Animals is raising funds for our officers on the frontline.

“In addition to responding on the frontline for animals, as a charity we’re doing all we can to keep animals in loving homes.

"Amid the tough financial climate, we’ve committed extra funding to crisis measures; launched an online cost of living hub, and expanded our pet food bank partnerships.

"But this vital work is only made possible by the kindness and generosity of our supporters. Every single donation goes directly toward building a better world for every kind of animal.”

More information on the RSPCA’s ‘Big Give Back to Animals’ can be found on the charity’s website.