Police investigated 'multiple incidents' of criminal damage at Shrewsbury industrial site

Police are investigating "multiple reports" of criminal damage at the industrial site at the end of Wood Street in Shrewsbury.

The large commercial site - a former builders merchants and distribution centre - is currently up for sale.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We are investigating a series of criminal damage incidents to the industrial site at the end of Wood Street in Shrewsbury and are appealing to local residents for information.

"Multiple reports of criminal damage have occurred in the past month to this site. If you have information about the damage please let us know."

Information can be passed to police online at westmercia.police.uk or anonymously through the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org