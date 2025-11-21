‘Oswestry is beset with drugs supplied from Liverpool’ judge tells dealer and army veteran who hid drugs in her underwear

Sophie Hulme of Woodview Terrace, Trefonen, near Oswestry, was caught in a black BMW on the A55 near Chester on March 31, 2022 at around 7pm.

The 54-year-old was found in the car with 40-year-old Todd Davies, a man with more than 29 convictions, many of which are for drug offences, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday (November 20).

Mr Philip Clemo, prosecuting, told the court that Hulme, who had been the passenger in the vehicle, was taken to a nearby hotel and searched where the drugs were found.

“She appeared to look down at her trousers, near to her genitals, so she was taken to the Holiday Inn and searched and officers found two packages in her underwear of what was later found to be drugs,” the barrister said.

He said the drugs were later confirmed to be 20 grams of crack cocaine and 27 grams of heroin - with a combined street value of around £5,400.

He added that further drug wraps were found in the car as well as drug paraphernalia along with a “burner phone”.