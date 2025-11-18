Revealed: Face of Shrewsbury man who paid for abuse of children in Philippines for sexual gratification
This is the face of a Shrewsbury sex offender who paid for the abuse of children overseas.
John Rowell, 55, of Vane Road in Shrewsbury, is behind bars after pleading guilty to arranging or facilitating a child sex offence, distributing a category C indecent image of a child, and three counts of making indecent images of children.
Rowell was jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court last week for a total of four and a half years.