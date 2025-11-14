Sick Shrewsbury paedophile paid for online abuse of children in the Philippines

John Rowell, 55, from Vane Road in Shrewsbury, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to five charges.

He admitted arranging or facilitating a child sex offence, distributing a category C indecent image of a child, and three counts of making indecent images of children - in categories A, B, and C.

Simon Parry, prosecuting, said that in February 2021 police had become of a Facebook user with the name 'Joh.rowell3' which had uploaded category A images of children following a messaging exchange with a user in the Philippines.

Police enquiries attributed the Facebook account to Rowell.

Officers went to his home in April 2021, but because he was at work he had agreed to attend the police station.

Police then seized a number of electronic devices, discovering two Category A indecent images, with files indicative of indecent images of children.

The devices also included Facebook messenger chats with four other users, which Mr Parry said contained discussions of child sexual abuse, and the offering of reward for sexual abuse to be carried out.