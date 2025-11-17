West Mercia Police focus on retailers and youth intervention during anti-knife crime week

West Mercia Police has joined forces across the country for Operation Sceptre, a national week of intensified action aimed at tackling knife crime and raising awareness of the dangers associated with carrying bladed weapons.

Superintendent Edward Hancox, head of prevention for West Mercia Police, said the consequences of knife crime continue to have a profound impact on local people.

He said: “We have seen the devastation and harm that knife crime has brought to our communities, and it is important we continue to do all we can to amplify the message around the dangers and consequences of carrying such a weapon”.

West Mercia Police is focusing on retailers and youth intervention during anti-knife crime week. Photo: PA

The force said the focus of this week is on those who sell knives and the responsibility they have on ensuring knives are only sold to individuals of legal age.

“It is incredibly important that we all play our part in tackling knife crime and those who sell them have a huge responsibility to make sure they are not getting into the hands of the wrong people," Superintendent Hancox added.

Officers will also be attending community events throughout the week to engage with residents, raise awareness and support early intervention efforts.

Working alongside partner agencies, the force aims to reach young people who may be at risk of becoming involved in knife crime and offer guidance to them and their families.

Superintendent Hancox highlighted the continued commitment to the Steer Clear programme, which supports young people aged 10 to 17 who may be at risk of carrying knives.

Members of the public are being encouraged to safely dispose of unwanted knives by using the designated surrender bins located across the region, including at Malinsgate Police Station in Telford, Shrewsbury Police Station in Monkmoor and Kidderminster Police Station.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion welcomed the renewed focus.

“The impact of knife crime in our communities is devastating, and while offences remain relatively low in West Mercia, even one life lost is one too many,” he said.

“It’s right that West Mercia Police continues to shine a light on its year-round focus to enforce the law, work with communities and educate them on the dangers of carrying a knife.”