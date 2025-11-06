Violent thug who glassed a woman at a Telford house party is jailed

Jay Worrall, aged 41 and formerly of Burtondale, Telford, had spent a “significant proportion” of his life either in custody or on licence, before the attack in Telford on April 12 this year, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard today (Thursday).

Suzanne Francis, prosecuting, told the court that Worrall, and his partner at the time, had been at the party in Telford when a row between the two erupted in the garden.

Jay Worrall

She said that Worrall, who had denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent, was convicted following a trial in September, where a witness had seen the incident.