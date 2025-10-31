Police clamp down on car cruising at Telford meet-up - with one vehicle seized and dozens of warnings issued

On Sunday, October 26, officers from safer neighbourhood teams and roads policing, along with enforcement officers from Telford & Wrekin Council, carried out Operation Mantle at a car meet-up near Stafford Park.

The evening operation was in response to an increase in the number of reports around car cruising and illegal street racing.

One vehicle was seized due to no insurance, while 25 warning letters were issued to drivers for participating or encouraging street racing.

Several offences were also reported, including ten for window tints and two for illegal number plates.

One driver was reported for driving otherwise in accordance with their license and one for driving without due care and attention.

Two section 59 warning notices were also issued - which is a police warning against the anti-social use of a vehicle.

PC Sean Maddocks, from Madeley’s safer neighbourhood team, said: “In Telford, we have seen an increase in the number of reports around car cruising and illegal street racing, and Operation Mantle is a force led initiative that aims to tackle these issues within our communities.

“Car meets, like the one held on Sunday in Telford, not only encourages dangerous and careless driving which can have catastrophic outcomes for those involved or other road users, but is a form of anti-social behaviour.

“We hope that by working with the council, and our roads policing teams, we can target this activity and gain enough evidence to put an end to it here in Telford.”

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement, added: “We are keen to work with and offer support to the police who are taking robust action against car cruising and associated activity across the borough.

“As a collective, we have met and agreed on a series of actions that form part of a borough-wide operational plan. We are currently reviewing and considering various tools and powers that can be used effectively to disrupt, tackle, and deter such activity.”