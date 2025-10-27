Chantelle Hefford, aged 34, drove a Nissan X-Trail on the A5 near Preston island, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury on August 10 this year.

A drugs test found she had 272 micrograms of benzoylecgonine, a by-product of cocaine, per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure, is 50mcg.