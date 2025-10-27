Motorist, 34, who was caught at busy A5 island in Shrewsbury after taking cocaine gets road ban
A motorist who was caught under the influence of cocaine near a busy A5 roundabout in Shropshire has been banned from driving.
Chantelle Hefford, aged 34, drove a Nissan X-Trail on the A5 near Preston island, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury on August 10 this year.
A drugs test found she had 272 micrograms of benzoylecgonine, a by-product of cocaine, per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure, is 50mcg.