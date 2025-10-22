Jonathan Alcide, aged 35, was charged with murder after Neil Ashby was found dead in a cell at HMP Stoke Heath, near Market Drayton, on July 1 this year.

Alcide appeared at Lincoln Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) via video link from HMP Manchester.

He has not yet entered a plea but a provisional trial date of November 24 was set at a previous court hearing. The trial is due to take place at Stafford Crown Court.

It was said that a consultation for a medical report on Alcide is due to take place in the coming days.

Judge James House KC ordered for the case to be relisted for next Thursday (October 30) to discuss the progress of the case.

“I appreciate he is in a difficult situation, but it is in his interests to co-operate,” the judge told Alcide’s barrister, Rebecca Wade KC.

Alcide was remanded in custody.

An inquest into Mr Ashby's death was opened on July 7.

The inquest heard that Mr Ashby, who was 46 and from Halesowen but born in Selly Oak, Birmingham, was a serving prisoner at HMP Stoke Heath.

The inquest was adjourned.