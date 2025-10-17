James Rickerby, aged 37, drove a Nissan Qashqai on Mill Road, Wollerton, near Market Drayton, on July 24 this year.

He was found to be in possession of cannabis, and a drugs test found he had 9.8 micrograms of delta-9-THC - the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis - per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure to the class C drug, is 2mcg per litre.

Rickerby, of Wollerton, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit and possession of a controlled drug of class C.

Magistrates banned Rickerby from driving for 12 months and fined him £200.

Rickerby was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £80, bringing his total court bill to £285.