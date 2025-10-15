Man charged with theft, criminal damage, wounding without intent, and escaping custody in Telford

Andy McNab, aged 40 and of no fixed abode, has been charged in connection with a series of incidents in the St Georges area of Telford, West Mercia Police said.

McNab faces three counts of theft: two relating to an incident on September 23, and another in relation to an incident the following day.

He has also been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, criminal damage and escape from lawful custody - all alleged to have taken place on October 2.

McNab has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court at a later date.