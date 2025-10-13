Telford drink driver fled scene of crash but was cornered at home by police - before they spotted a knife

Daniel Kowalski crashed a Kia Magentis into a kerbside and then a hedge in Lawley, Telford on October 13 of 2023.

Witnesses to the crash suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol and the police were called - but by the time officers arrived at Pepper Mill the driver was nowhere to be seen, Telford Magistrates Court heard.

Police carried out checks of the car's documentation and found the registered keeper's address. Upon attending the officers found Kowalski, who was not the policy-holder but was listed as an additional driver.

"They subsequently located [Kowalski] at this address and carried out the roadside breath test which came back positive," prosecutor Fahad Gazge told the court on Friday (October 10).

Upon being told he would be arrested, Kowalski "formed a defensive posture" and "appeared to tense up", Mr Gazge said.