Thieves smash window and steal jewellery from Ludlow home - police appeal for info

Officers with Ludlow's Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing for information after a burglary at a home in the Fishmore area.

The burglary occurred between 10.30am and 6.15pm on Tuesday (October 7).

"Entry to the property was gained from breaking a window and various items of jewellery were taken."

Those with information, CCTV or doorbell camera footage are asked to get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 22/92116/25.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.