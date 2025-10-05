Vehicle seized in Telford after blocking garage of holidaymaker heading to airport

Officers from the Nedge Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to Hollinswood on Sunday (October 5) after a car was found obstructing a private garage.

The vehicle was preventing the owner from accessing their car - as they were preparing to leave for the airport.

The obstructing vehicle was removed and loaded onto a recovery truck shortly after police arrived.

Police in Telford have seized a vehicle that was blocking a garage. Picture: West Mercia Police

Officers have reminded motorists to park responsibly and be mindful of how their actions might affect others.

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "Officers from the Nedge Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a vehicle today after it was found blocking someone’s garage in Hollinswood.

"Unfortunately for the garage owner, they weren’t just trying to pop to the shops - they were on their way to the airport and we're left worrying they would miss their flight!

"The driver’s car that was blocking the garage has since enjoyed a different kind of journey - straight onto the back of a recovery truck.

"Please Park considerately. You never know whose day - or holiday - you might be ruining."