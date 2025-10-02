Blood-soaked Stephen Hamp-Fisher was arrested by police in Kidderminster after veering across the central line on the A442 at Quatt, near Bridgnorth, in his Audi and smashing into an oncoming car.

Telford Magistrates Court was told how a couple and other members of their family had got up bright and early on the morning of July 28 last year to travel from Kidderminster to the coast for a day at the beach.

However, at around 6.17am, disaster struck.

The couple were leading the way in their vehicle with family following behind. Dashcam footage played in court from the second car in the convoy showed 26-year-old Hamp-Fisher’s Audi lurch across into the wrong lane and collide head-on with the couple.

The woman was knocked unconscious, and her husband shouted at Hamp-Fisher: “What the f*** were you doing?”

Hamp-Fisher, who has a 2022 conviction for drink driving, told him “I’m going to get help,” and then disappeared from the scene, not to return.

The couple were both taken to hospital, with the wife suffering numerous broken bones, bleeding to her spleen and ending up in intensive care. She spent two weeks in hospital and is still suffering the mental and physical scars of the crash.

The husband suffered a fractured sternum and impact injuries to his kidneys.