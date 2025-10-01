Adam Rowson, aged 26, is accused of killing chef Alexis De Naray after the 45-year-old’s body was found at a disused building by the Shelton water tower on Friday, June 27 this year.

Rowson, of no fixed abode, was due to enter his plea to murder on Tuesday (September 30) at Birmingham Crown Court.

However, he was not in attendance and his barrister, Christopher Millington KC, said that further investigations needed to be made before Rowson could be arraigned.