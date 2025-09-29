Jewellery thief who stole £11,850 ring from independent Ludlow shop and wedding band from Newport store avoids jail
A "dishonest, manipulative" jewellery thief who stole from three shops - including an £11,850 ring from an independent jewellers in Ludlow - has avoided jail so he can care for his wife.
Puiu Horbas, 44, would likely have gone to prison for the distraction thefts in Ludlow, Newport and Lichfield if not for his caring responsibilities for his disabled wife, a court heard.
Horbas and an associate struck first at the Corn Exchange Jewellers off Conduit Street in Lichfield on March 28 last year.
They entered the shop and asked to view some gold necklaces under the pretence of wanting to buy one, prosecutor Robert Edwards told Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday (September 26).
While the shop assistant was distracted, Horbas concealed a necklace in his hand before leaving the shop without paying. The stolen necklace was valued at £1,650.
Then on August 21 last year, Horbas and the same associate went to Newport and entered Lloyd Jewellers on the corner of High Street and New Street.
"There the defendant used similar distraction techniques," Mr Edwards told the court. They asked to see pieces of jewellery and then, while his associate distracted the shop assistant, Horbas concealed a gold band before leaving.
The stolen piece was worth £797.