Jewellery thief who stole £11,850 ring from independent Ludlow shop and wedding band from Newport store avoids jail

Puiu Horbas, 44, would likely have gone to prison for the distraction thefts in Ludlow, Newport and Lichfield if not for his caring responsibilities for his disabled wife, a court heard.

Horbas and an associate struck first at the Corn Exchange Jewellers off Conduit Street in Lichfield on March 28 last year.

They entered the shop and asked to view some gold necklaces under the pretence of wanting to buy one, prosecutor Robert Edwards told Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday (September 26).

Puiu Horbas and another man struck at the Corn Exchange Jewellers in Lichfield in March last year. Photo: Google

While the shop assistant was distracted, Horbas concealed a necklace in his hand before leaving the shop without paying. The stolen necklace was valued at £1,650.

Then on August 21 last year, Horbas and the same associate went to Newport and entered Lloyd Jewellers on the corner of High Street and New Street.

"There the defendant used similar distraction techniques," Mr Edwards told the court. They asked to see pieces of jewellery and then, while his associate distracted the shop assistant, Horbas concealed a gold band before leaving.

Horbas and an associate stole from Lloyd Jewellers in Newport in August. Photo: Google

The stolen piece was worth £797.