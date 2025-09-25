James Allport, aged 38, drove a Volkswagen on Wellington Road, Telford on March 9, 2025.

A drugs test found he had 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure, is 10mcg.

The test also found that Allport had 800 micrograms of benzoylecgonine, a by-product of cocaine, per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit for that substance is 50mcg.

Allport, of Halford Crescent, Craven Arms, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to two counts of driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

Magistrates banned Allport from driving for 12 months and fined him £120.

Allport was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £48 victim surcharge, bringing his total court bill to £253.