'Kind, considerate' father terrorised families, traumatised boy, stole car and wrote it off after stopping medication

Four Telford families were left counting the emotional and financial costs after Liam Austin threw a concrete planter through a window, tried to steal a car from another household, terrified a family who were out for a bike ride into giving him their car, and crashed said car into an innocent bystander's vehicle in attempting a dangerous overtake - all on the morning of May 13, 2023.

Austin, now 27, had no previous convictions but was suffering a severe mental health episode, having stopped taking medication for a disorder that surfaced around four years earlier after a trip to Amsterdam, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Monday (September 22).

At 7am on May 13, families waking up in the Red Lake area became aware of Austin knocking on a door belonging to one couple, prosecutor Robert Price told the court.

Austin asked the resident if she wanted to sell their Volkswagen Golf. When she said she did not, he said he would give her £10,000 for it.

When she again declined, Austin walked to the house next door belonging to another couple.

That couple were in bed when they heard a loud noise. On investigating they realised that he had thrown a concrete planter at their front door, shattering a glass pane.

Repairs to the door cost £160.

From there Austin went to the house of another family: a couple and their teenage son. The father saw Austin approaching, dressed in all black with a cap and hood and making reference to a car, although his speech was indistinct, Mr Price said.

Austin got to within arm's length of the man and asked for his car key. The son, who had joined his father, asked Austin what he wanted the key for, at which point Austin moved towards the boy.

The father then pushed Austin back; as he did so Austin grabbed the man's wrist while "rifling in his coat pocket".

He was pushed again, then produced from his pocket an item about 30cm long, wrapped in blue cloth. The father feared the item was a knife, the court heard.

His wife phoned the police and Austin made off.

Family bike ride

From there he made his way to near the Silkin Way walking and cycling route, where he came across a couple and their son. The man was unloading his son's bike from their Nissan Qashqai so they could cycle together.