Man accused of murdering inmate at Stoke Heath Prison appears at crown court

Jonathan Alcide, 35 and of Stoke Heath Prison near Market Drayton, is charged with the murder of Neil Ashby, who was found dead in a cell on July 1.

A brief hearing went ahead at Lincoln Crown Court today (Tuesday). Alcide did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody ahead of a provisional trial date of November 24. The trial is due to take place at Stafford Crown Court.

A further case management hearing will be held on November 7.

An inquest into Mr Ashby's death was opened on July 7.

The inquest heard that Mr Ashby, who was 46 and from Halesowen but born in Selly Oak, Birmingham, was a serving prisoner at HMP Stoke Heath.

The inquest was adjourned.