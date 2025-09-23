Dawley man found guilty of manslaughter over death in Telford in 2022

David Lane, of Portley Road, was found guilty by majority verdict after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday (September 22) of the killing of 58-year-old Paul Jeffrey Wilkins.

A jury before Judge Andrew Smith KC heard that Mr Wilkins, of King Street, Wellington, died at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford in 2022.

He died five days after an incident involving Lane in Westerdale Close, Doseley on April 5 of that year.