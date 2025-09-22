Daniel Kowalski, aged, 36, engaged in the bizarre behaviour in The Station Hotel in Station Road, Wellington last month.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how at around 7.30pm on August 26, Kowalski went and sat next to the woman while her partner was outside having a cigarette.

“He had his arm around her and stroked her side,” said Rosemary Proctor, prosecuting.

In an impact statement, the victim said she was “shivering” and that Kowalski was “all over me like a rash”.

She then caught sight of his private parts and he started carrying out a sex act.

Kowalski then went outside before the victim’s partner returned. She told him what happened and he went to confront Kowalski, who denied it.