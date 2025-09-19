Matthew Thompson, aged 46, drove a Volkswagen Golf between the Emstrey and Preston islands on May 19 this year.

A drugs test found he had 2.4 micrograms of delta-9-THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure to the class B drug, is 2mcg per litre.

Thompson, of Westbury, near Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 12 months and fined £120.

Thompson was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs.