Man due in court after dumper truck crashes into house in Telford

Dean Walker, 53, of no fixed abode, was arrested following the incident in Ketley Bank at around 12.50pm last Sunday (September 14).

He has also been charged with criminal damage, theft, and dangerous driving.

The 53-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, September 19).

Emergency services, including police officers and firefighters, were at the scene after a dumper truck crashed into a house in Telford

The incident involved a Thwaites-branded dumper truck that collided with the front of a semi-detached property. The vehicle smashed into the front door of the home, causing significant damage to the property.

The truck remained lodged in the building, with police cordoning off the scene.

Three fire crews from Telford Central and Wellington stations attended the incident, alongside officers from West Mercia Police and structural engineers from Telford & Wrekin Council.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved one dumper truck and reported no people were trapped in the crash.

Prior to the arrest, police had issued an appeal to help locate Walker. On Wednesday, officers confirmed he had been taken into custody.