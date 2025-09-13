Shoplifters and illegal hunters targeted during Staffordshire's rural and wildlife crimefighting week

In addition, Staffordshire officers held drop-in-surgeries using a mobile police station, carried out bike marking; issuing SmartWater - the forensic asset marking system, worked with colleagues at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service to deliver wildfire prevention messaging; and liaising with local environmental health teams to talk about the impact of fly-tipping.

They also took part in force border operations with West Mercia Police in Shifnal and Albrighton near Wolverhampton to tackle local issues including anti-social behaviour and shoplifting.

Rural and wildlife crimefighters week in Staffordshire

The officers now hope their ongoing visible presence in these communities will deter theft, trespassing and wildlife crime, as well as reassure rural residents that we are there for them and their voices are being heard.

The force said by engaging with farmers, landowners and rural businesses it hoped residents were confident in reporting issues knowing that efforts were being made to tackle the problems impacting them.

There was also focus on protecting the countryside, preventing fly-tipping and illegal hunting to safeguard local heritage activities.

Staffordshire Police's Insp Kelly Wareing, who coordinated the activities, said: “Though the week of action has come to a close nationally, officers will still be carrying out visible problem solving patrols and working to address concerns raised by our rural communities, so do continue to speak to us and report any issues affecting you.”

