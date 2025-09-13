Wing Chan was caught with white powder on his nose when he was arrested by police and dealt cocaine over Facebook.

The 26-year-old, of Burway, Whitchurch, is currently serving a jail sentence of four years and six months after pleading guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to two charges of possessing a controlled drug of class A with intent to supply, three of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug of class A to another, four of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug of class B to another, possession of a controlled drug of class B with intent, and possessing criminal property.

He was back at court today (Thursday, September 11) for a proceeds of crime hearing to see if any of his ill-gotten gains could be recouped.

However, it was said he has “no assets to confiscate”, so proceedings were withdrawn.

Before the hearing began, Chan, who attended via video link from prison, asked: “Is my mother in court?” and if the camera could be turned so he could see her.

His request could not be fulfilled.

Judge Laura Hobson told Chan: “It is accepted you have no assets to confiscate.”

She ordered that £420 in cash that was seized from Chan when he was arrested is forfeited to the police to be used for tackling crime, and also ordered for all drugs and paraphernalia seized to be forfeited and destroyed.

At his sentencing last month, the court was told Chan had been a promising university student studying accountancy and finance who had spiralled into drugs after struggling to cope with family issues.