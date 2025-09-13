Gytis Zigmantavicius, aged 34, drove a Volkswagen Passat on Trench Road, Telford on February 28 this year.

A drug test found Zigmantavicius had five micrograms of delta-9-THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood in their system. The legal limit, accounting for accidental exposure, is 2mcg.

Zigmantavicius, of St Andrews Way, Church Aston, near Newport, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

Magistrates banned Zigmantavicius from driving for 12 months and issued a fine of £438.

Zigmantavicius must also pay a £175 victim surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs.