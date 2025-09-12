The temporary ‘no-fly zone’ will be in place between 9am and 6pm on Saturday, meaning it will be an offence for any unmanned aircraft to fly below 2,000ft above surface level in the designated area, without the explicit permission of Dyfed-Powys Police.

Drone users flying inside the restricted airspace that have not been granted permission will be committing an offence and could be prosecuted as well as having their equipment seized and confiscated.

The airspace restrictions will have an impact on Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which refers to drones and their users.

Full details of the restrictions are available on the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) website. Drone pilots are also encouraged to check other sources of information such as NOTAM Info and Drone Safety Map, before flying.

Anyone who wishes to seek consideration for the safe and appropriate flight of a drone in these areas must obtain permission from Dyfed-Powys Police by sending an email to: DroneExemptions@dyfed-powys.police.uk

