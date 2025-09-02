Police to increase patrols around Shropshire border village hall following reports of drug use

Stuart Carroll, Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) for Oswestry Rural South, said police have received reports of alleged drug use outside Maesbrook Village Hall.

In response, the PCSO stated that officers will now increase their visible presence in the area until the end of their core hours at 8pm, with additional support from response officers throughout the night. It's hoped that the move will deter any illegal activity.

Police have received a report of potential drug use outside Maesbrook Village Hall (pictured). Via: West Mercia Police

Vehicles may also be involved in the alleged incident, and police said any criminal offences identified will be "dealt with robustly".

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "We have received a report of potential drug use outside Maesbrook Village Hall. We will be increasing our safer neighbourhood team patrols up to the end of our core hours of 8pm and requesting our colleagues on response pay passing attention throughout the night.

"Any offences we come across will be dealt with robustly, especially as there is a mention of vehicles being used also."