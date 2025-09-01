Builth Wells public toilets have been vandalised for the second time in a month

The public toilets at the Groe in Builth Wells

The state that the toilets were left in

Blocked toilets and a toilet roll holder pulled from the wall

The vandalism took place throughout the toilets

Public toilets in Builth Wells have been vandalised and damaged for the second time in a month.

The incidents are damaging for the town’s economy and ‘the simpletons’ doing it will have an effect on the whole community, the mayor has warned

Councillor Mark Hammond warned serious talks about the future of the toilets which are costing £50,000 a year will now have to take place.

This time the toilets on the Groe were attacked overnight on Thursday when wet toilet paper was thrown all over every surface, two toilets were completely blocked, one toilet roll holder was damaged and one push button was pulled out of its socket.

The damage to the ladies toilets followed a previous incident during the Royal Welsh Show and those repairs had not been finished.

Now the council has just two working ladies toilets.

Builth Wells Town Council which runs the toilets said a serious discussion about the future of the toilets will now need to take place as they are costing over £50,000 each year.

Councillor Hammond said: “Once again our toilets have been visited by socially challenged simpletons, who have caused more damage and disruption.

“It is depressing to report this incident.

“What is even more embarrassing for the Town is the number of outside visitors who visited the Town Clerks office to remark on the state of the toilets…be in no doubt that anything that affects visitors coming to the town is damaging for the town’s economy. The simpletons doing this will have an effect on the whole community.

“Someone out there will know who is responsible…if you do, then for the sake of your community report them anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Those responsible obviously need help…it may be as simple as being the fact that they were not properly potty trained as babies and need remedial training, or something more serious in respect of a mental health issue. There is help available.

“As a council we are now going to have a serious discussion about the future of the toilets, owing to the sheer cost each year (£50k+).

“We will do everything we can to keep them open, but staying as we are is not a viable option”.

The latest incidence of vandalism has been reported to the police.