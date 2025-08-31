Matthew Morris, aged 18, is facing a hefty legal bill after he got into the fight outside The Captain Webb pub in Bagley Drive, Wellington on Valentine’s Day this year.

Telford Magistrates Court was told how Morris was being restrained by two punters in the pub’s car park before police arrived on the scene.

Morris attempted to fight the officers.

“He said ‘come on then, you fat c***, let’s have it, let’s have it,” said Kate Price, prosecuting.

Officers arrested Morris, of Marton Drive, Wellington, Telford, who pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He has no previous convictions.

Dean Firmin, chair of the magistrates bench, asked Morris: “How do you feel about this?"

Morris replied: “I don’t know really. It’s not ideal, is it? It’s not very good. It’s not how I want to represent myself. I’m a bit embarrassed if anything.”

Mr Firmin said: “You haven’t shown much remorse. You’ve got to reflect on this and make sure it doesn’t happen again. We don’t want to see you here again.”

Magistrates fined Morris £100 and ordered him to pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs.

“One night out has cost you £225,” Mr Firmin said. “Think how many decent nights out you could have had for that.”